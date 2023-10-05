"Nobody believes me" - Dustin Poirier provides video evidence after fans refuse to believe his walk around weight

Dustin Poirier has taken to social media to address the skepticism surrounding his current weight.

This came about when a fan shared an image of 'The Diamond' in which he appeared larger than usual and questioned his weight. Poirier responded promptly, claiming that he currently weighs 176 lbs.

However, one fan remained unconvinced and responded with doubt, saying:

"no f**king way bro. 190 come on. that's a mean 176."

Faced with this disbelief, the Louisianian decided to provide concrete evidence of his weight. In a video shared on his social media, the no. 3 ranked lightweight stepped onto a weighing scale, recording the entire process.

He accompanied the video with a caption reading:

"Nobody believes me when I tell them my weight. And that's with my phone in my hand."

'The Diamond' most recently competed in a highly anticipated rematch against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291. The fight was for the UFC's BMF title and ended with Poirier suffering a second-round TKO loss to 'The Highlight'.

With a professional record of 29 wins and eight losses, Poirier remains one of the top fighters in the lightweight division.

Dustin Poirier receives challenge from top welterweight contender after 'The Diamond' teased a move up in weight class

Dustin Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, dropped a cryptic hint on X, suggesting a potential move up to the welterweight division.

This teaser didn't go unnoticed and immediately ignited interest from fellow fighters looking for a high-profile showdown. Gilbert Burns, a prominent welterweight contender in the UFC, wasted no time in calling out Poirier. Burns expressed his desire for a matchup with Poirier, emphasizing that it would be a compelling fight given Poirier's reputation and his decision to move up in weight.

In an interview with MMA Fighting's Trocacao Franca podcast, Burns explained his interest in the bout, stating,

“If you ask me which fight I wanted, it’s Dustin Poirier. He’s moving up and that would be a super cool fight, but everyone’s calling him out, everybody wants him, so I won’t talk too much about it. But it’s a cool fight because of his name because he’s moving up. It makes sense for him to fight against a top five [welterweight]. There’s no point fighting someone ranked at 13 or 14. It does nothing for me now. I’m already waiting anyway, so I’ll wait for a good fight.” [h/t MMA Fighting]"

