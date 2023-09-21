“Nobody can withstand that type of pressure” - Demetrious Johnson believes Rodtang’s style could overwhelm Superlek

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is only one of the many combat sports personalities who is excited to watch the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9, which will go down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, September 22.

The bout that will headline ONE Friday Fights 34 is one of the most highly anticipated matches in Muay Thai history as it is a clash between two of the best athletes in their primes. Because of how hyped ‘Mighty Mouse’ is, he gave a preview of the fight on his YouTube channel,"Mighty Gaming."

Watch the full video below:

Johnson used Rodtang’s masterful performance against Jonathan Haggerty in the breakdown and cited a key factor that ‘The Iron Man’ should do in order to have a successful title defense against ‘The Kicking Machine.’

The 37-year-old proclaimed:

“If he can do this to Superlek, I don’t think Superlek is gonna be able to do anything. Nobody can withstand that type of pressure and that type of power. He comes forward non-stop.”

Rodtang decisively defeated ‘The General’ in their rematch through the pressure that Johnson was talking about, after a unanimous decision victory in the first meeting. The Jitmuangnon Gym representative maximized this pressure to not let Haggerty off the hook and eventually find the body shots that ended the fight in his favor.

As someone who already fought Rodtang in a special mixed-rules super-fight at ONE:X in March 2022, Johnson also speaks from experience, especially since the first round of their super-fight was contested in the Muay Thai ruleset, where Rodtang landed a few big blows against him.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.