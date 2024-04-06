“Nobody was in danger” - Chael Sonnen issues reaction after Jon Jones gets accused of threatening to kill a female agent

Chael Sonnen recently issued his reaction to the news surrounding Jon Jones and surprisingly came to his former foe's defense.

According to some reports, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion was accused of threatening to kill a female agent representing Drug Free Sports International. The company began overseeing the anti-doping program for the promotion after they cut ties with USADA. He was reportedly intoxicated, which didn't make for a pleasant encounter.

Sonnen took to his X account and shared his thoughts on what Jones was being accused of and whether he believed there was more to the story. He mentioned that he isn't jumping to any conclusions until there is more evidence brought forward:

"This should have dropped April 1. Reserve judgment, more to it. Nobody was in danger. Give me a few to get free and I'll discuss."

Sonnen's tweet regarding allegations against Jones [Image courtesy: @ChaelSonnen - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Jones will face any repercussions for what transpired as the UFC will likely have to address the situation as he is a current title holder.

Chael Sonnen backs Frankie Edgar as being an all-time great

Frankie Edgar will take his rightful place in the UFC Hall of Fame during the promotion's annual International Fight Week this coming June, which has resulted in many in the MMA community including Chael Sonnen to reflect on his legendary career.

Despite being undersized, 'The Answer' was a former lightweight champion and competed against the upper echelon of three different divisions during his career. He began as a 155-pounds before moving down to 145-pounds and finally ended his career at 135-pounds, which many believed to be his natural weight class.

Chael Sonnen came across a tweet from popular X account @boogerbeard1 regarding Edgar being a pound-for-pound all-time great because of his success in three divisions and doing it while being undersized. The former middleweight title challenger agreed and offered his support for that claim. He wrote:

"All time."

Sonnen's tweet regarding allegations against Edgar [Image courtesy: @ChaelSonnen - X]

Poll : Do you think the UFC will issue a fine to Jon Jones? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion