Daniel Cormier on Michael Chandler's fights in the UFC - 'Nobody has done what he has done'  

Daniel Cormier believes Michael Chandler is the UFC table topper for big fights. According to Cormier, nobody matches Chandler when it comes to fights he has had since joining the UFC.

'DC' also praised Chandler for cutting a WWE-style promo after his promotional debut. During the DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier said:

"Has anyone come into the organization and had bigger fights than Michael Chandler? I mean Michael Chandler has somehow managed to fight Dan Hooker in Abu Dhabi, knock him out... Then you have him fight for the belt against Charles Oliveira, lose that fight. Get a Fight of the Year against Justin Gaethje and now he gets Tony Ferguson. Nobody has done what Michael Chandler has done. And not only is it based on his fighting style Ryan, he grabbed that microphone afterwards and he did the whole Ric Flair thing, 'Beat me if you can'."

Chandler made a massive statement in his UFC debut in January last year, delivering a first-round knockout over Dan Hooker at UFC 257. This immediately put him in line for a shot at the vacant lightweight title, which he lost to Charles Oliveira via a second-round TKO.

Chandler then faced Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, which was one of the most violent and thrilling fights in UFC history. Although 'Iron' came up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision, the bout was widely acclaimed as the best fight of 2021.

Michael Chandler's likely next opponent

Shortly after his bout against Justin Gaethje, Chandler received a callout from Tony Ferguson. While Chandler had seemingly agreed to a bout in April or June, Ferguson took a jibe at him for trying to delay the beating coming his way.

Michael Chandler responded to Ferguson's comments, questioning his intent to really take the fight. According to 'Iron', putting up conditions is a strategy to avoid the actual fight. During a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chandler said:

"Whenever a guy says ‘Hey, I want to fight this guy but I want more money’ or ‘I want to fight this guy but it’s got to be this date’, ‘I want to fight this guy but it’s got to be at this weight’ – when you add these little caveats and asterisks, are you really asking for the fight? Or are you only doing it on your terms in a scenario where you know a guy’s not ready to fight?"

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that the promotion is targeting a bout between Chandler and Ferguson, although nothing has been signed yet.

