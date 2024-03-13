"Nobody give me this chance after fighting nobody" - Merab Dvalishvili questions Umar Nurmagomedov potentially fighting Cory Sandhagen next

Merab Dvalishvili appears to disapprove of the potential matchup between the No. 3-ranked UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen and the No.10-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.

America's Sandhagen was scheduled to face Russia's Nurmagomedov in a highly-anticipated bantamweight (135-pound) bout that was to headline a UFC Fight Night event on August 5, 2023. However, a shoulder injury coerced the Dagestan-born grappling savant out of their fight. Instead, 'The Sandman' faced and defeated Rob Font via unanimous decision in a 140-pound catchweight bout.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov returned at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev (March 2, 2024). The undefeated fighter bested UFC debutant Bekzat Almakhan by unanimous decision in a bantamweight clash.

During his post-fight octagon interview, Nurmagomedov called out Sandhagen to a fight during International Fight Week (June 2024). In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, 'The Sandman' accepted Nurmagomedov's challenge. Nevertheless, the UFC hasn't announced their matchup yet.

Speaking to The Schmo, the No. 1-ranked UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili has now suggested that Nurmagomedov hasn't earned the right to fight a top-five UFC bantamweight like Sandhagen. 'The Machine' indicated that he himself gradually worked his way up the 135-pound food chain.

Opining that 'Young Eagle' hasn't beaten top-15 or top-10 bantamweights, he implied that Nurmagomedov should perhaps face the No. 13-ranked Mario Bautista rather than Sandhagen. Lambasting the prospect of Nurmagomedov facing the former interim UFC bantamweight champion, Dvalishvili stated:

"Why Umar fighting Sandhagen? Why he's not fighting [Mario] Bautista or somebody else? You know what I'm saying? Umar, he don't fight nobody from top 15. He don't fight nobody from top five. Sandhagen, he's been in top 10 long time. Umar is good, but he has to fight somebody. You know what I'm saying? Like, nobody give me this chance after fighting nobody; fight for the number-three guy."

He added:

"Umar, he has to fight more; like somebody, tough fighters. He just fought debuted guy. First three fights in UFC, he fought guys not doing very good. And I don't even know if they are in the UFC still. And Umar fighting these nobody guys. I don't know how it's like this ... It's not very respectful."

Check out Dvalishvili's comments below:

Umar Nurmagomedov and Ali Abdelaziz respond to Merab Dvalishvili's criticism of potential Cory Sandhagen bout

Merab Dvalishvili is likely to face UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley next, albeit their title matchup hasn't been officially announced. As for Dvalishvili's remarks regarding Nurmagomedov, the latter's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, addressed the same. He highlighted that 'Young Eagle' and 'The Machine' could clash if they win their respective next fights. Abdelaziz tweeted:

"If merab and Umar win both will fight next let’s see what’s the future hold"

Moreover, Umar Nurmagomedov, whose next opponent and comeback date are currently unannounced, responded to Merab Dvalishvili's criticism with a jibe. 'Young Eagle' seemed to allege that the Georgian MMA stalwart is extremely nervous. Advising Dvalishvili to relax, the Dagestani fighter tweeted:

"Why are so nervous ? Relax"

