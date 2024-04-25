"Nobody knows what he's going through outside the world of fighting" - Alex Pereira's message for Charles Oliveira following loss at UFC 300

Alex Pereira was able to retain the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 300 with a first-round knockout against Jamahal Hill. Charles Oliveira was not as successful in his main card bout with Arman Tsarukyan, losing via split decision. 'Poatan' shared a message to his fellow Brazilian, suggesting how he can bounce back from the loss.

Speaking to Laerte Viana, the light heavyweight champion stated:

"I've been through this, [Charles] has to see if he made a mistake. Sometimes we lose, but not because we made a mistake. He has to see if there will be changes, do something different. Nobody knows what he's going through outside the world of fighting too. The important thing is for him to know if there is something to correct and try to fix it somehow." [h/t Championship Rounds]

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on Charles Oliveira below:

Oliveira's bout with Tsarukyan was, arguably, the most closely contested fight on the landmark card. While he had four submission attempts in the bout - including at least one in each round - his opponent landed 49 significant strikes to his 17. Furthermore, 'Ahalkalakets' landed 75 total strikes and had 8:41 of control time, while 'Do Bronx' landed just 33 total strikes and had 2:32 of control time. It is unclear when the former lightweight champion plans to return to the octagon, or who he would potentially face.

Jamahal Hill determined to face Alex Pereira again

Alex Pereira handed Jamahal Hill just the second loss of his mixed martial arts career when he knocked him out at UFC 300. 'Sweet Dreams' recently revealed that a rematch is more important to him than a title pursuit while speaking with The Schmo, stating:

"Honestly for me, now it's not even about the gold strap, it's about getting back to that fight. I wanna fight with Alex again, just because of the narrative surrounding it. I know what I was feeling in there, and I know what type of timing it's really on whenever we step in there again so I just want to get to that fight. That's the fight that I really want."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments on facing Alex Pereira below:

Hill added that the two will meet in the future, whether it is at light heavyweight or heavyweight - where Pereira has teased a move. The No.3-ranked light heavyweight is set to make his return to the octagon at International Fight Week in June when he faces Khalil Rountree at UFC 303.