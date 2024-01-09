“Nobody knows me yet” – Jarred Brooks open to ‘crazy’ mixed rules fights to prove he’s one of the best fighters

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is willing to go to great lengths to show the world that he is one of the best mixed martial artists on the planet.

On March 1, ‘The Monkey God’ is scheduled to put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against the same man he took the title from in 2022, Joshua Pacio. The pair will run it back at ONE 166: Qatar when ONE Championship makes its highly anticipated debut in the country.

Ahead of his first big title defense, Jarred Brooks revealed that he is open to a plethora of unique matches in ONE if it allows him to further expose his world-class skills to the world.

“I'll do all these crazy crazy fights, like these mixed match rules fights and I mean I want to do those because I want to put my name out for keep's sake,” Brooks told Nick Atkin in a recent interview. “Just because it's like dude I've already established myself and it seems like nobody knows me yet.”

Jarred Brooks desperately wants a superfight against Demetrious Johnson

Jarred Brooks has already tested his skills against perhaps the greatest BJJ specialist in the sport today, Mikey Musumeci.

‘The Monkey God’ challenged Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13. Brooks put up a strong fight but ultimately fell to a rear-naked choke just past the seven-minute mark of the matchup.

Brooks has also been angling for a champion vs. champion clash with pound-for-pound icon and reigning ONE flyweight MMA titleholder Demetrious Johnson.

Thus far, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has not confirmed whether or not he will return to the Circle in 2024, but fight fans would undoubtedly tune in if we got to see ‘The Monkey God’ go toe-to-toe with Johnson before the flyweight great hangs up his gloves for good.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166: Qatar from your location.