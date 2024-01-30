"Nobody likes the Apex" - Renato Moicano openly blasts lackluster Fight Night events ahead of UFC Vegas 85 fight 

After spending 2023 inactive, Renato Moicano is set to make his return to the octagon this weekend when he faces Drew Dober at UFC Fight Night 235, which will take place at the UFC Apex. The No.13-ranked lightweight recently revealed that he is not a fan of the venue or Fight Night events.

Speaking to Nolan King of MMA Junkie, Moicano stated:

"This is a Fight Night. Nobody gives a s**t about Fight Nights so it doesn't matter if it's a co-main event, main event, or the prelims, who gives a f**k, bro? It's just a cheap way to put UFC on ESPN so, hey, Dana White, I would rather be on UFC 299, but I don't make the rules. I am an employee and Feburary 3rd, I will beat Drew Dober. It doesn't matter if it's in the Apex."

He continued:

"Another thing is nobody likes the Apex, my brother. You can ask anybody in the world. The fans hate the Apex and the fighters, I'm pretty sure they don't like the Apex too... The UFC has so many fighters right now. They have to make so much fights that it makes sense, Apex, ESPN, but if you ask me if I'm happy to fight in the Apex? No way, brother, no way."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on fighting in the UFC Apex below:

Moicano will face Dober in his first bout since defeating Brad Riddell via first-round submission at UFC 281 in November 2022. He was set to face Arman Tsarukyan at UFC on ESPN 45, however, an injury forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Renato Moicano claims that "UFC 300 is not that great"

UFC 300 has started to take shape, with 11 bouts for the event already announced. Renato Moicano recently revealed that he believes the card is lacking. Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.13-ranked lightweight stated:

"For me, I will be honest, as a fan and as a YouTuber, UFC 300 is not that great. I will be honest with you. It's not that great. It's good. Like I said, for me, the only fights that I'm interested here is Justin Gaethje [and] Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar and [Aljamain] Sterling, Charles [Oliveira] and [Arman] Tsarukyan, Bobby Green and Jim Miller. For me, personally."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on UFC 300 below:

While UFC 300 has received plenty of criticism, the card remains without a main event. Furthermore, there are already nine current or former champions fighting on the card.

Check out the announced bouts for UFC 300 below:

