"Nobody is using Nate Diaz" - Fans hilariously react to introduction of new damage system in EA Sports' UFC 5 video game

With the teaser for the new UFC 5 dropping on Gamescom, fight fans are eager to get their hands on the MMA simulation title. However, a new detail about the games has especially caught the attention of eagled-eyed fight fans.

A few beta testers recently pointed out that the game is set to introduce doctor stoppages as one of its new damage systems.

Doctors stoppage is a fight stoppage method in which the cage side doctor deems fighters unfit to continue the bout due to a debilitating injury they suffered during the contest.

Suffice it to say that UFC fans had fun with the announcement, as many flooded to note their opinions.

Twitter user @AjDuxche wrote:

"If doctor stoppages are actually a thing in UFC 5, I know for a fact nobody is using Nate Diaz. 😂"

However, another user @SecretCrooks wrote:

"I’ll pick Nate when it drop 💯."

Another user @JabStPierre opined:

"Tony [is] go[ing to] be so fun to use.💀"

Twitter user @FNFightNews enquired:

"But is there scar tissue is the question."

A skeptical user, @Cain040404, wrote:

"There should be an option to disable doctor stoppage or something because after a while, I feel like it would get annoying."

@TonyTeepmma opined:

"'Chito' [Vera] [a]bout to be op 😭."

Another fight fan wrote:

"Elbow spamming for another game."

In a wishful tweet, @gabeeicholtz wrote:

"Hopefully, they make cuts realistic."

How to sign up for UFC 5 closed beta

EA Sports UFC 5 closed beta registrations are now open. The new entry in the MMA simulation franchise will only support next-gen consoles, including PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, during the beta phase.

Fans eager to get a taste of what the game has to offer can head to EA's official website to register for the beta. Once they select the console of their choice and provide their email ID, they stand to get a chance to win an invite code for the beta, sometime in late August.

However, not all participants who register are guaranteed to get an invite code, and those who are lucky enough are strictly prohibited from sharing screen grabs or footage of the game during the beta.

