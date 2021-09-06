"Nobody wants to fight Khabib" - When Dana White claimed Nate Diaz turned down a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Back in 2014, UFC president Dana White claimed that Nate Diaz had turned down a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight Diaz’s teammate and friend Gilbert Melendez at UFC 170 on February 22nd, 2014. Nevertheless, the Nurmagomedov vs. Melendez fight fell apart.

Following this, Nate Diaz was roped in as the replacement fighter to face Khabib Nurmagomedov. This fight too didn’t come to fruition, however, as Diaz turned down the fight.

Ahead of UFC 170 that was to take place in February 2014, a Twitter user suggested that the UFC ought to book a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz. The suggestion was made in January 2014 and was immediately shot down by Dana White.

White indicated that most fighters in the UFC lightweight division were refusing to face Nurmagomedov. Tagging the Twitter user as well as Nurmagomedov and Diaz in a tweet, White stated:

“nobody wants to fight Khabib”

Furthermore, Dana White proceeded to claim that Nate Diaz had been offered the opportunity to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov but had turned down the fight. White noted:

“Nate turned the fight down”

@EDLEZGIN @TeamKhabib Nate turned the fight down — danawhite (@danawhite) January 11, 2014

The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz continues to this day

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left); Nate Diaz (right)

In the ensuing years, Khabib Nurmagomedov has often taken shots at Nate Diaz for having turned down the opportunity to fight him. On the other hand, Diaz has time and again emphasized that he’s “slapped” Nurmagomedov and the Dagestani fighter’s entire team outside the cage.

One of the most infamous altercations between Nurmagomedov and Diaz was the brawl that took place between the two fighters and their respective entourages at WSOF 22 on August 1st, 2015.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was at the event to support his brother Abubakar, who was fighting Jorge Moreno. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz was there to support his friend and teammate Jake Shields, who was headlining the fight card against Rousimar Palhares.

A brawl broke out in the audience between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz’s entourages after Diaz and Nurmagomedov engaged in a brief verbal back and forth.

Fast-forward to 2021, and the rivalry is still alive. Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in 2020, whereas Diaz now competes in the welterweight division. Regardless, that hasn’t stopped the fighters from jibing at each other every now and then.

