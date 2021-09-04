Nate Diaz trolls Khabib Nurmagomedov for his comments about ring girls

Nate Diaz is the latest name to react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent comments about ring girls in MMA. The Dagestani believes they are an "unnecessary" part of the sport.

Conor McGregor, Kevin Lee and Michael Bisping have all had their say on the matter. The general consensus is seemingly at odds with Khabib's statements.

The comments in question came about at a recent press conference. 'The Eagle' said:

“Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in MMA, what function do they bring? You turn on the TV and you see it’s the second (round), why are they walking there?”

Nate Diaz, a man not known to mince his words, responded with the following post and caption on Twitter:

Nate Diaz has been particularly vocal on social media as of late. He's also gone back-and-forth with old rival Conor McGregor, as well as calling out Dustin Poirier.

Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit?



🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WJXyljjD5s — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

What is next for Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz is currently coming off back-to-back losses inside the octagon. He dropped fights against both Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. However, he remains one of the biggest names in the sport, and there are few fighters in the 170-pound division who wouldn't jump at the chance to fight Nate Diaz.

One fight that may be on the cards is a matchup with No.4-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque. Nate Diaz recently uploaded a video of Luque calling him out. The Brazilian can be heard speaking in a post-fight interview, where he stated:

"I want to takes this time to call out Nate Diaz. I've called him out in the past and he didn't respond. I think right now I've got a big win. I've got a great streak coming on and, man, my style it matches perfect. I'm gonna go forward, I'm gonna punch everybody in the face and try to get that knockout every single minute. And I think Nate is a perfect fight."

Diaz has also previously hinted on his Instagram that he is targeting a fight in December.

A matchup with Luque is very feasible. Despite being ranked in the top-five, he is behind the likes of Covington, Edwards and Burns in terms of contendership. A matchup with Nate Diaz would certainly be winnable and could work magic in terms of raising his profile.

