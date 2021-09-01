"Bruh you can’t walk or fight right now" - Nate Diaz responds to Conor McGregor's trilogy hint

Nate Diaz has responded to Conor McGregor's recent tweet, which hinted at a potential trilogy fight between the two.

Both Diaz and McGregor hold a win over one another, and UFC fans have been calling for a deciding trilogy bout ever since.

Conor McGregor recently came out on the losing side of another trilogy, as Dustin Poirier picked up two consecutive victories over the Irishman. Poirier looks set to fight for the title, while McGregor must recover from the broken tibia he sustained during their fight.

In a recent Twitter post, Conor McGregor captioned an image of him and Nate Diaz facing off with the following statement:

"Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent."

Nate Diaz was quick to respond, tweeting:

"Bruh u can't walk or fight right now why u talkin s****? We talk later."

Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit?



🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WJXyljjD5s — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

The aftermath of Nate Diaz's reply

Never one to back down from a social media war, Conor McGregor replied to Nate Diaz, saying:

"Who can’t? Come thru and see you little skinny fool you be smacked up and rolled up you bum. Calis mine."

Who can’t? Come thru and see you little skinny fool you be smacked up and rolled up you bum. Calis mine. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Nate Diaz would then go on to reference Conor McGregor's recent leg injury once again. He also took shots at former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom he had been close to fighting at one time.

Diaz tweeted:

"Nah b**** u should’ve learned how to not break ur leg when I checked ur s*** and u crutched outta the fight with me."

"And how u gonna fight me when u can’t run for your life this time wit ur broken a** you lost the last fight and ran for the hills just like kabob ur a p**** too."

Nah bitch u should’ve learned how to not break ur leg when I checked ur shit and u crutched outta the fight with me

And how u gonna fight me when u can’t run for your life this time wit ur broken ass you lost the last fight and ran for the hills just like kabob ur a pussy too — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Despite all the animosity between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, it does not seem that a future trilogy bout is off the cards. Diaz is simply telling McGregor to fully recover from his broken tibia, which only occurred in July.

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

With any luck, 2022 may be the year that fans finally see the long-awaited third fight between the two legends.

