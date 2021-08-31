Conor McGregor reveals how many fights he has left in his UFC contract, aims to hold all top 10 PPVs in UFC history

Conor McGregor may be down right now, but he's definitely not out. The former two-division UFC champion revealed his plans to own every entry in the top 10 of the highest-selling pay-per-view events in the promotion's history.

A fan pointed out on Twitter that McGregor has headlined seven out of the 10 highest-selling PPVs in UFC history. The Irishman responded by saying that he, in fact, has eight (including Conor McGregor-Donald Cerrone) and is planning to take the two remaining spots to make it a clean sweep.

"I currently hold 8 of the UFC’s top 10 ppv’s. With two fights left on my contract, I will look to finish with the full top 10 in ppv’s," McGregor wrote.

This list is incorrect.

McGregor Aldo done more than ufc 100, Brock v mir.

And McGregor cowboy done more than McGregor Aldo.

I currently hold 8 of the UFC’s top 10 ppv’s.

With two fights left on my contract, I will look to finish with the full top 10 in ppv’s.

Motivating! https://t.co/OxA92GrtR3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

In the process of interacting with the fan, McGregor revealed he has two fights remaining on his UFC contract. When another Twitter user contested McGregor's claims, the Irishman insisted that his numbers were correct.

I have 8 of the top 10 as it stands.

The comeback is 2mill shadow boxing. Easy. The one after that, who knows. I fancy rounding out the top 10 though to finish out my contract. https://t.co/ATXHM7V2kJ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

McGregor is also adamant that his UFC 246 comeback fight against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone generated more revenue than UFC 100, which was headlined by the rematch between Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir.

Nevertheless, 'The Notorious' is currently recovering from the leg break injury he suffered in the main event of UFC 264. A medical suspension bans him from active competition until January 2022.

Who will Conor McGregor fight in his UFC comeback?

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a broken leg [Photo via @thenotoriousmma on IG]

Conor McGregor has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, with two straight TKO defeats against Dustin Poirier in their rematch and trilogy bouts. But due to the unfortunate and inconclusive ending of UFC 264, it was heavily rumored that McGregor and Poirier could lock horns in a fourth fight.

However, the Irishman recently hinted at the possibility of his return fight being a trilogy fight against his arch-rival Nate Diaz. On Twitter, the 33-year-old Dublin native posted a picture of himself facing off with Diaz, with the caption:

"Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent."

Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent. pic.twitter.com/ZvWN9vHvri — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

In March 2016, Nate Diaz became the first man to defeat Conor McGregor in the octagon after agreeing to fight the Irishman on short notice. Five months later, McGregor avenged his loss in a rematch, beating the Stockton badboy via majority decision.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh