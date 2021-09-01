"Who?" - Conor McGregor reacts to Nate Diaz implying a fight with Vicente Luque may be on the cards

Conor McGregor has reacted to his former foe and rival Nate Diaz hinting that a fight against top-five UFC welterweight Vicente Luque might be next for him.

McGregor and Diaz are in the midst of an ongoing back-and-forth Twitter war, with this only being the latest product of their never-ending rivalry.

Vicente Luque has called Nate Diaz out multiple times following his recent victories, but Diaz has previously declined to comment on the matter. That was, until today, when the fan favorite reposted the interview in which Luque called him out, captioning it with a clenched fist emoji.

In the interview, 'The Silent Assassin' can be heard saying the following:

"I want to takes this time to call out Nate Diaz. I've called him out in the past and he didn't respond. I think right now I've got a big win. I've got a great streak coming on and, man, my style it matches perfect. I'm gonna go forward, I'm gonna punch everybody in the face and try to get that knockout every single minute. And I think Nate is a perfect fight."

Conor McGregor was quick to make a snide remark reminiscent of his iconic 'who the f*** is that guy?' comment that he once aimed at Jeremy Stephens.

"Luque hahahahaha who?"

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 or Vicente Luque vs. Nate Diaz 1?

The catalyst that started the recent Twitter dispute between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor stemmed from a post the Irishman uploaded that hinted it may be finally time for the trilogy bout between him and Diaz.

However, the Stockton native responded by shutting Conor McGregor down and saying that the former two-division UFC champion needs to recover from the leg break he suffered during his most recent fight with Dustin Poirier.

Regardless, it does appear that UFC fans will see Nate Diaz back in the octagon sooner rather than later. A week ago, Diaz uploaded a post to his Instagram with the caption:

"Defending in December."

Vicente Luque may be the targeted opponent for Diaz. The Brazilian is coming off an impressive win over Michael Chiesa, but is still behind the likes of Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards and Colby Covington when it comes to title contendership.

A fight with Diaz would raise his profile and keep him active whilst the welterweight title picture plays out.

