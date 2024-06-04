Noelle Grandjean recalls training with ONE 167 foe Denice Zamboanga early in her career: "My improvement has been huge"

MMA judoka Noelle Grandjean is looking to land a victory over former training partner Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 this week.

The French-Thai competitor is just days away from fighting in one of the most important fights of her career following Stamp Fairtex's withdrawal from the titular main event at ONE 167.

Replacing the atomweight MMA world champion due to an unforeseen injury, Grandjean is more prepared than ever to make a 'grand' entrance in her mother's home country of Thailand.

Luckily, she is slated to face someone she is already familiar with - former training partner Denice Zamboanga. During a conversation with ONE Championship, she said:

"I trained with her when I was really starting MMA. So my improvement has been huge since then. I've fought different styles and in different countries. So I guess she will notice that on fight night."

Over the years, the Tiger Muay Thai representative has bounced between wins and losses since she joined the prestigious promotion in 2022. But she remains a dangerous contender.

Grandjean's most memorable victory continues to be her first-round TKO win against American BJJ standout Lea Bivins at ONE on Prime Video 3.

ONE 167 will air live in US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"I'm aiming to be the best" - Noelle Grandjean on delivering entertaining fights while gunning for the atomweight MMA belt

28-year-old slugger Noelle Grandjean may be just one fight away from reaching her ultimate goal: to fight for the ONE atomweight MMA world title. She has made reachable goals for herself since she transitioned from judo to MMA full-time. Getting well-rounded, for one, has been checked off her list after training with the best coaches and mentors from Phuket's Tiger Muay Thai gym.

Next on her list includes a decisive victory over Filipino wrestler Denice Zamboanga following a decision loss to Chihiro Sawada last month. Speaking to ONE, Grandjean said:

"What is most important for me is to offer an entertaining fight, and also show respect and great values. Of course, I'm aiming to be the best. I want to be the best. Like everyone, I guess, but we're aiming for that belt."