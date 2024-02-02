"None of that dancing around sh*t" - UFC lightweight disagrees with Renato Moicano's "nobody likes the Apex" comments

Though Renato Moicano has made it known that he is not a fan of the UFC APEX, not every fighter agrees with him.

Moicano's most notable statement about the Las Vegas arena was made public on Jan. 29 in an interview on The MMA Hour. However, the lightweight made similar comments in another interview and expanded on his viral quote.

Moicano told MMA Junkie reporter Nolan King:

"[The APEX] is a s**** way to put the UFC on ESPN. So hey, Dana White, I would rather be on UFC 299, but I don't make the rules... Nobody likes the APEX. You can ask anybody in the world. The fans hate the APEX and the fighters, I'm pretty sure they don't like it either."

While some fans applauded the Brazilian for his comments, others chose to bash the lightweight for portraying himself in a cocky manner.

Of those countering Moicano in the comments was UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney. He claimed his liking of the small arena was largely due to there being "no dancing around," possibly referring to the lack of a crowd and showmanship.

McKinney said:

"I f*ck with the apex none of that dancing around sh*t there you gotta fight"

Terrance McKinney responding to Renato Moicano's criticism of the UFC APEX [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Since joining the UFC in 2021, McKinney has competed in the UFC APEX in six of his eight octagon appearances. Of his six fights in the infamous building, one included Moicano's UFC Vegas 85 opponent, Drew Dober.

UFC Vegas 85: Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober

As two ranked lightweights in the UFC Vegas 85 co-main event, Renato Moicano and Drew Dober meet for the chance to advance in the most loaded division in MMA.

Last competing at UFC 281, Moicano will fight for the first time since his viral 'Money Moicano' promo after submitting Brad Riddell. Dober enters the matchup after finishing Ricky Glenn. Though both fighters are coming off of victories, neither has a winning streak entering the event.

As the higher-ranked fighter, Moicano is closing a sizeable betting favorite after the lines opened as a 50/50 split.