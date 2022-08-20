“I feel so comfortable to fight here” - Nong-O excited to perform for adopted hometown of Singapore

Reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Gaiyanghadao would’ve chosen no better place to fight than in his adopted hometown of Singapore.

Nong-O is in for his sixth world title defense against British gunslinger Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1. This comes after his stellar knockout victory over Felipe Lobo at ONE X last March.

The Thai native remains unstoppable with a perfect slate of six straight wins in ONE against the toughest Muay Thai fighters in the world.

Moreover, Nong-O’s last three fights have been fought in Singapore and have all ended with knockouts. The Thai star is sensing a bit of a lucky streak going on in his home turf. He was recently asked by ONE Championship if he thought fighting in Singapore brings him luck.

The 35 year-old fighter responded:

“Yes, fighting in Singapore is another one of my advantages, because I feel like I'm fighting in my hometown. I have many students rooting for me and I'm used to everything that happens here in the stadium. So, I feel so comfortable to fight here in Singapore.”

Gaiyanghadao has amassed a lifetime Muay Thai record of over 300 bouts in his illustriously long career. Coming from humble beginnings, he began training at age 9 after reportedly watching his neighbor train with a heavy bag in his hometown.

After many difficult years of sacrifice and perseverance, the Thai sensation has become a household name in Asia, accumulating multiple Muay Thai championships along the way.

On August 26, the Lumpinee champion returns to face one of his biggest challenges yet in ‘The Hitman’ Liam Harrison. His loyal fan base is certainly excited and will tune in to watch the bantamweight world champion retain his belt for the sixth time.

Nong-O is eager to elevate “the art of 8 limbs” into US mainstream at ONE on Prime Video 1

Nong-O is eager to elevate Muay Thai into the US mainstream with his upcoming showdown with Liam Harrison.

Not many North Americans have seen him in action yet, so the bantamweight world champion wants to make an impressionable entrance. He exclusively told ONE Championship:

“This will be a great opportunity for Westerners to get to know Muay Thai better and to promote Muay Thai more widely around the world. I would like to show them that Muay Thai is one of the most dangerous [styles] compared to other combat sports.”

American fans who haven’t seen a Muay Thai fight before or aren't familiar with the set of rules can find out below what that entails.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh