Nong-O has fans lit with body shot highlight reel ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

At ONE Fight Night 9, bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will look to continue his unrivaled and undefeated run in ONE Championship.

In the main event at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 21, Nong-O will face the former flyweight titleholder Jonathan Haggerty as he looks for his eleventh consecutive win under the ONE banner.

Despite Haggerty’s success inside the circle, he comes into the fight as a big underdog due to the dominant run that the defending champion has produced.

One of his key weapons is his devastating body strikes that often lead to finishes over his opponents. Ahead of his return, ONE Championship posted a highlight reel of his best body shots on YouTube.

In the comments section below the video, fans reacted to the ruthless striking montage:

melanie:

“Wow, those body shots are absolutely devastating! Nong-O is a beast in the ring, his power is insane!”

Sunny R:

“That guy got beaten up real bad. Nong o is such a clever fighter, all those variations of those right kicks are so deliberate. Intentionally throwing his head kicks really high and even throwing his body kicks aiming for the shoulders, forcing Suzuki to block high and thereby exposing his ribs. Suzuki has a split second to decide whether to block high and protect his head and of course he chooses that option, all in all meaning his ribs took an absolute pasting. That was nasty.”

DDH:

“Reminds me of playing mortal combat and spamming the high kick 😂 😂😂😂that fighter isn't the same person after eating all those kicks”

WoOdY_FrOmDa6iX:

“how the hell was he able to take all those clean shots to the body one of the most pain things i ave felt in my life was getting hit clean to the body and as soon as it connect its like the pain paralyzed my whole body for a couple of sec I drop to the floor like a sack of rocks rolling around in the floor like a toddler and I couldnt even scream man I would rather get knocked out any time over getting hit to the body clean granted this guy is bracing for the impact but still it's extremely pain full”

Nong-O Hama versus Jonathan Haggerty will headline ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire event will air live for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

