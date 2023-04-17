Nong-O Hama looking to send a message to future opponents

Not that the notice has not been served yet, but ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama is no ordinary world champion and he wants future opponents to take note of that.

One of the most successful world title holders in ONE Championship history, the Thai champion has had seven successful defenses to date since ascending to the top of his division in February 2019.

Nong-O has been dominant in keeping his world title belt, with his last five defenses coming by way of stoppage.

The Evolve MMA affiliate is looking to further assert his ascendancy in the bantamweight class when he makes another title defense later this week against British challenger Jonathan Haggerty.

The title showdown will serve as the headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O said the mindset is the same for him for his upcoming fight, which is to bring out a top-class performance and win. He said:

“I’d like to send a message to the younger generation of boxers who want to get my World Championship. I’d like to tell them to keep in mind who they’re fighting against.”

Nong-O is coming off a short turnaround, having last defended his title just this January against Russian Alaverdi Ramazanov, who he demolished by knockout in the third round.

He, however, has no problems with short turnarounds as he has never been one to back down from challenges as a fighter and a champion.

Looking to stop the Thai champion's impressive title reign is former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who is out to become a two-division ONE world title holder with a victory come fight night. Heading into the contest, ‘The General’ has racked up three straight victories.

ONE Fight Night 9 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes