  • Nong-O keeping things "simple" for flyweight Muay Thai redo vs. Kongthoranee: "I'm better prepared"

Nong-O keeping things "simple" for flyweight Muay Thai redo vs. Kongthoranee: "I'm better prepared"

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:16 GMT
(From left) Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.
(From left) Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai [images via ONE Championship]

Simplicity is key for Nong-O Hama as he looks to return to winning ways inside the decorated Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, May 2.

The striking veteran goes toe-to-toe with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in an epic flyweight Muay Thai rematch that stars as the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 31 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion had a debut to forget in the division a couple of months back when Kongthoranee edged him out on the judges' scorecard by the thinnest of margins.

Rather than letting defeat get the better of him, the Evolve MMA fighting pride continued working harder to ensure things would be different if and when he does get the chance to settle the score with the Sor Sommai fighter.

Days out from his redo against Kongthoranee, Nong-O revealed his tactical approach to the Thai media in attendance during a recent pre-fight interview:

"My mindset is simple—prepare yourself, prepare more, and practice more. It's easier to get into the fight if I'm better prepared," he shared.

Watch the full interview here:

The entire ONE Fight Night 31 card will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, May 2.

Nong-O says he "didn't waste time" trying to get battle-ready after Kongthoranee loss

Despite being thrown one hurdle after another in recent times, the former eight-time ONE world champion continues to stay focused to rediscover his form.

Just weeks after succumbing to yet another loss on the global stage—against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28 in February—Nong-O revealed hat he hopped back onto the mats for practice:

"After my fight with Kongthoranee, I took a break for two weeks and went straight back into training again. I didn't waste time," he shared in the same session with the Thai media.
James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
