Nong-O dissects flyweight landscape, believes Nabil Anane should challenge Superlek for world title in trilogy

With a win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, Nong-O Hama will thrust himself into the flyweight Muay Thai top five. In February, Nong-O came up short against the 28-year-old Thai contender, surrendering a closely contested split decision.

Ad

Now, they'll run it back this Friday night, May 2, when Nong-O and Kongthoranee step into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video, with the winner potentially setting themselves up for a shot at the division's top prize.

Ad

Trending

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai joust inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Nong-O broke down the current flyweight top five rankings and where some of the division's biggest names currently stand. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"In the current rankings, there is Kongthoranee, Nakrob, and, who you know who can't make weight. And Superlek, but Superlek should be getting ready for rubber match with Nabil [Anane]."

Ad

Of course, the "you know who" Nong-O refers to is none other than former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who surrendered his gold on the scale after failing to make weight for a rematch against Jacob Smith in Nov.

Nong-O eyes future fight with Johan Estupinan after Kongthoranee war

With a strong performance against Kongthoranee, Nong-O hopes that he'll earn an opportunity to claim the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, which currently sits vacant.

Ad

However, Nong-O also believes that whether his next fight is for a title or not, he'll inevitably cross paths with fast-rising 22-year-old contender Johan Estupinan. About Estupinan, Nong-O said:

"I have my eye on him because I believe he is one of my future fights."

Estupinan currently sits as the fifth-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division via a perfect 5-0 record in ONE. That includes a big win over teen phenom Johan Ghazali in his last outing.

Ad

Should Nong-O get past the Sor Sommai affiliate this Friday night, would you like to see the Thai icon go toe-to-toe with Johan Estupinan in 2025?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.