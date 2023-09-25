Nong-O says he is ‘about 70 to 80 per cent’ prepared for return to action 

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is almost racing across the finish line to get himself back into shape.

The striking icon has been out of action since his world title defeat to Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April. A planned rematch between the pair then came to a halt as the legend picked up a life-threatening dengue fever.

Being the champion he is, the Thai recovered in the quickest time possible. In an act of kindness, Nong-O joined a monastery in his hometown as a sign of gratitude to the doctors and nurses who cared for him during his battle with the viral infection.

Despite the delays and other uncontrollable factors, the 36-year-old, who fights out of Evolve MMA is taking one step at a time to ensure he returns to his old self when he competes next.

Speaking to South China Morning Post Martial Arts while in attendance at ONE Friday Fights 34, the legendary fighter revealed that he's only about 30 per cent away from full fitness.

He said:

“I feel good to start training again. After I was done at the hospital, I went back to my hometown to do my monk ordination. Now, I’m physically prepared at about 70 to 80 per cent, and mentally, I’m fully prepared after being in the monkhood at my hometown.”

Watch the interview here:

As a lifelong student of the game, Nong-O doesn’t want to rush back into deep waters. After all, the best way to succeed – oftentimes – is to take things one step at a time.

Having held onto the bantamweight Muay Thai crown for almost five years, it will only be a matter of time before he racks up victories and is next in line to run it back against Haggerty.

For now, Haggerty will have his hands busy as he faces Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap at ONE Fight Night 16.

The entire card will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.