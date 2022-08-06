“I believe Liam is still in good fitness” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao says Liam Harrison still has a lot left in the tank

Multiple-time world champion Nong-o Gaiyanghadao believes ‘The Hitman’ still has a lot left in the tank.

Last April, Liam Harrison battled his way to a world title shot after a crazy comeback victory over ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156. ‘The Hitman’ suffered two brutal knockdowns before returning the favor and landing three knockdowns of his own to win the fight.

Impressed by Harrison’s warrior spirit, the defending world champion believes that the British standout has a lot more years under his belt.

He exclusively told ONE:

“I believe Liam is still in good fitness because he trains regularly. I think he can continue on in his career for at least one to two years or more if he takes good care of his health. And if he can’t dethrone me this time, I hope he might be good enough to rematch with me one more time.”

Check out Harrison's bout with Saenchai below:

The Thai superstar and Liam Harrison are both at the tail end of their physical prime. Despite having fought in over 400 Muay Thai bouts combined (against both younger and seasoned competitors), they’re without a doubt two of the toughest and baddest Muay Thai warriors in the world. Expect a powerful performance as these two iconic legends compete for gold on Amazon Prime Video.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao open to the prospect of confronting Rodtang in the near future

Not one to shy away from new challenges, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao said he wouldn’t mind confronting Rodtang in Muay Thai, surprisingly.

The 35-year old superstar has a perfect record of 6 straight wins with ONE Championship. His latest TKO win over ‘The Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo at ONE X last March cemented his name as one of the most dominant strikers in the world.

If he continues his run and beats Liam Harrison at the end of the month, who could be next in line for the Muay Thai king other than another dominant world champion?

He told ONE:

“If I had a chance to confront Rodtang, he would surely be the toughest task for me. But we would have to consider which weight we would fight at. But if it actually happened, I would definitely do my best.”

It’s all speculative, but if Rodtang Jitmuangnon moves on to win the ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament, then Nong-O vs. Rodtang might be the next fight to make.

