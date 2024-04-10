Nong-O says revenge against Jonathan Haggerty doesn't matter: "I'm just focused on the belt"

Nong-O Hama admits revenge against Jonathan Haggerty isn't at the top of his priority list. Instead, the Thai striking icon only wants to run it back with the Englishman because the latter has the gold he once possessed.

The longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion tasted defeat on the grandest stage of martial arts to Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 in April last year.

Many had the Evolve MMA athlete, who owns a 10-0 resume, as a favorite against the then-top-ranked contender. But Haggerty's weaponry proved too much for the Thai after just 2:40 of the opening round of their showdown inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Another knockout loss to Nico Carrillo soon followed but Nong-O bounced back with a much-needed win against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58 last week to set himself back on a positive groove.

During the ONE Friday Fights 58 post-event press conference, the Bangkok-based athlete shot down the theory that he wanted to avenge his defeat to the Englishman. He said:

"Well, actually I'm not focusing at all [to get revenge over Jonathan Haggerty]. If it's Haggerty or Nico Carrillo, I'm not focusing by person. I'm just focused on the belt. So, whoever is the champion then, I'd like to face them."

Nong-O seems to approve a Haggerty-Carrillo world title war

While nothing concrete has surfaced about a possible Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo war, Nong-O, like most martial arts enthusiasts, seems to agree that the Scotsman deserves to have a shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Carrillo scored three back-to-back finishes over Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Nong-O to grab the No.1-ranked divisional spot. Since then, 'King of the North' has been vocal about his desire to face Haggerty down the line.

The Englishman, meanwhile, successfully defended his Muay Thai strap for the first time against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 this past February. He is scheduled to defend his strap again against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

