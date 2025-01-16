"Not an easy fight but a fun one" - Johan Ghazali weighs in on explosive battle vs. Johan Estupinan at ONE 170

Johan Ghazali has made it clear ever since he arrived in ONE Championship that he isn't here to coast through his career.

The teenage striking star wants to test himself and work his way up the ladder whilst putting on a show for the fans that tune in to support him.

'Jojo' is putting his money where his mouth is for his upcoming return at ONE 170 on Jan. 24.

ONE's return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, is stacked with great fights but one of the ones that really jumps off the page is the battle of the Johan's.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ghazali is set to face another rising star in Johan Estupinan in what is sure to be a barnburner whilst it lasts.

The 18-year-old spoke in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his return about why he is so excited for this contest in particular.

Johan Ghazali knows that Estupinan is going to bring everything he has and that's exactly why he is raring to go:

"I felt super motivated after I signed to fight him because it's not an easy fight but a fun one for sure."

Johan Ghazali can showcase his evolution in this fight

ONE Championship fans have watched Johan Ghazali evolve in front of their eyes.

The teenager is still in the early days of his career and facing an opponent like Johan Estupinan is a serious test.

Estupinan has proven himself to be incredibly dangerous with some of the most exciting fights to have taken place under the ONE Championship banner in recent times.

Whilst his style is incredibly dynamic and entertaining, it does leave gaps which Ghazali might be able to exploit if he stays composed in the middle of chaos.

One thing is for sure, he's going to welcome the challenge that his next opponent brings to the table.

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.