“Not even 10 percent of the full journey” – Angela Lee says a fight career is more than just winning and highlight-reel moments

Former atomweight queen Angela Lee says all the highlight reels and victory speeches only represent a small fraction of everything that goes into a career as a professional mixed martial artist.

ONE Fight Night 14 saw Lee walk away from the sport after nearly a decade of dominance, laying down her ONE atomweight world championship in the center of the Circle less than a year removed from the tragic passing of her sister and ONE Championship prospect Victoria Lee.

Appearing on Hawaii News Now, Angela Lee looked back on her career and revealed that what fans see is a very small glimpse into what it takes to be a fighter, both physically and mentally.

“Many times, everyone just sees the highlight reels, sees the victories and everything that's going well, and, you know, that's really just not even 10 percent of the full journey, of what we go through, and I think that if we're able to share more and of course I'm not here to be like telling all the other athletes you know tell everyone about everything that's going on in your life, like no,” Lee said.

Angela Lee paves the way for a new atomweight queen

While ONE Fight Night 14 saw one queen lay down her crown, fans inside Singapore Indoor Stadium bore witness to the rise of a new one.

With the atomweight world title vacated, fans were treated to a main event showdown between Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex and South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee.

Determined to etch her name in the history books, Stamp delivered another stunning performance, putting ‘Hamzzang’ away in the third round via a vicious body blow that folder her opponent like a lawn chair.

And just like that, Angela Lee’s seven-year reign as champion was over, and Stamp Fairtex was crowned as the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.