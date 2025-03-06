  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Alex Pereira
  • "Not even Colby Covington can’t be nice to 'Bobby Knuckles'" - Fans react as 'Chaos' and Robert Whittaker predict Alex Pereira's UFC 313 fight result

"Not even Colby Covington can’t be nice to 'Bobby Knuckles'" - Fans react as 'Chaos' and Robert Whittaker predict Alex Pereira's UFC 313 fight result

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Mar 06, 2025 14:27 GMT
Colby Covington and Robert Whittaker make their predictions for Alex Pereira&rsquo;s UFC 313 showdown.
Colby Covington (inset; bottom) and Robert Whittaker (inset; top) make their predictions for Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 showdown. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Colby Covington and Robert Whittaker recently shared their predictions for the outcome of Alex Pereira’s highly anticipated title fight. 'Poatan' is set to defend his light heavyweight title for the fourth time against Magomed Ankalaev in the headlining bout of UFC 313 this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ankalaev is widely regarded as Pereira’s most formidable challenger yet, given the Russian’s high-level wrestling skills. However, Whittaker and 'Chaos' offer a different perspective. Covington teamed up with the former UFC middleweight champion on a recent Twitch stream, where the duo discussed their thoughts on the UFC 313 card.

'The Reaper' predicted that although Ankalaev has the upper hand in grappling, Pereira has all the necessary tools to nullify those threats and ultimately retain his title. The former UFC interim welterweight champion echoed the same sentiment, confidently stating that 'Poatan' will get the job done this Saturday.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the conversation between Robert Whittaker and Colby Covington below:

Ad

Fans had mixed reactions to Covington and Whittaker’s prediction for the UFC 313 headliner, with many showing more interest in their surprising partnership than in their take on the fight’s outcome.

One fan wrote:

"Not even Colby can’t be nice to 'Bobby Knuckles'."

Another wrote:

"This is the weirdest UFC collaboration in history."

Another commented:

"This is not a good sign for Chama, now that everyone is jumping on the bandwagon."
Ad

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments from @ChampRDS on X.
Comments from @ChampRDS on X.

Robert Whittaker hopes Magomed Ankalaev sticks to wrestling against Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Throughout the buildup to the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev showdown, the Russian has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to rely heavily on his wrestling. Instead, he plans to stand and trade strikes in pursuit of a knockout victory over 'Poatan' at UFC 313. However, Robert Whittaker believes that strategy is a recipe for disaster.

Ad

During a recent episode of his MMArcade Podcast (via MMA Junkie), 'The Reaper' advised that Ankalaev should prioritize his wrestling and consistently seek takedowns rather than engaging in a striking battle with the dangerous Pereira:

"If I’m coaching Ankalaev, I want him dropping to both knees and shooting from across the cage. I want him, like, army crawling to Pereira’s ankles. We’re blanketing him for 25 minutes. We need to slow him down, or we need to get him to a position where he’s uncomfortable. We need to start making threat levels elsewhere."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Pranav Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी