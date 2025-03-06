"Not even Colby Covington can’t be nice to 'Bobby Knuckles'" - Fans react as 'Chaos' and Robert Whittaker predict Alex Pereira's UFC 313 fight result

Colby Covington and Robert Whittaker recently shared their predictions for the outcome of Alex Pereira’s highly anticipated title fight. 'Poatan' is set to defend his light heavyweight title for the fourth time against Magomed Ankalaev in the headlining bout of UFC 313 this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Ankalaev is widely regarded as Pereira’s most formidable challenger yet, given the Russian’s high-level wrestling skills. However, Whittaker and 'Chaos' offer a different perspective. Covington teamed up with the former UFC middleweight champion on a recent Twitch stream, where the duo discussed their thoughts on the UFC 313 card.

'The Reaper' predicted that although Ankalaev has the upper hand in grappling, Pereira has all the necessary tools to nullify those threats and ultimately retain his title. The former UFC interim welterweight champion echoed the same sentiment, confidently stating that 'Poatan' will get the job done this Saturday.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the conversation between Robert Whittaker and Colby Covington below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans had mixed reactions to Covington and Whittaker’s prediction for the UFC 313 headliner, with many showing more interest in their surprising partnership than in their take on the fight’s outcome.

One fan wrote:

"Not even Colby can’t be nice to 'Bobby Knuckles'."

Another wrote:

"This is the weirdest UFC collaboration in history."

Another commented:

"This is not a good sign for Chama, now that everyone is jumping on the bandwagon."

Ad

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments from @ChampRDS on X.

Robert Whittaker hopes Magomed Ankalaev sticks to wrestling against Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Throughout the buildup to the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev showdown, the Russian has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to rely heavily on his wrestling. Instead, he plans to stand and trade strikes in pursuit of a knockout victory over 'Poatan' at UFC 313. However, Robert Whittaker believes that strategy is a recipe for disaster.

Ad

During a recent episode of his MMArcade Podcast (via MMA Junkie), 'The Reaper' advised that Ankalaev should prioritize his wrestling and consistently seek takedowns rather than engaging in a striking battle with the dangerous Pereira:

"If I’m coaching Ankalaev, I want him dropping to both knees and shooting from across the cage. I want him, like, army crawling to Pereira’s ankles. We’re blanketing him for 25 minutes. We need to slow him down, or we need to get him to a position where he’s uncomfortable. We need to start making threat levels elsewhere."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.