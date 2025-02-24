"Not a fan of built in excuses" - Israel Adesanya's biggest fan slams Alex Pereira for seemingly underwhelming camp for Magomed Ankalaev fight

Israel Adesanya's biggest fan recently called out Alex Pereira sighting the lack of intensity in training for his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira will take on Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8 for his fourth title defense. It will be his first appearance inside the octagon this year.

A look at the calendar reveals that there are less than two weeks left before 'Poatan's' next fight. The Brazilian usually trains hard to sharpen his weapons for his upcoming fights in this period. However, a few noteworthy UFC personas highlighted that they haven't witnessed Pereira training that seriously for his upcoming fight against Ankalaev.

Kenny Okoye, Adesanya's ardent follower, and a Nigerian YouTuber, also gave out similar observations about Pereira's preparation for his upcoming title defense encounter. Okoye's claim as Adesanya's biggest fan comes from the fact that 'The Last Stylebender' gave him a shoutout in a YouTube interview with Shakiel Majhouri.

Okoye pointed out how Pereira should have been in training camp at this point instead of going for lighthearted outings like attending UFC 312 or Drake's concert. He had witnessed Pereira hitting the mits in a few videos, but he opined that those sessions probably wouldn't be good enough to prepare him for Ankalaev:

"When you’re traveling the world doing all this stuff [that Pereira is doing], and hitting the mitts on ths side, training on the side, it’s not the same as an Ankalaev hunkering down in the Caucasus region and working his ar*e off every single day. It’s different when you’re going to concerts, you’re going to UFC fights and chilling next to Adesanya."

Check out Kenny Okoye's words about Pereira below (02:25):

Daniel Cormier also sees a lack of intensity in the training schedule of Alex Pereira for UFC 313

Besides Israel Adesanya's biggest fan, Kenny Okoye, a few other significant UFC insiders have also pointed out the lack of intensity in Alex Pereira's training schedule for his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Daniel Cormier mentioned that he was shocked to witness Pereira enjoying UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia since he usually trains hard at this point before his fights. Cormier also highlighted that Ankalaev had already flown in from Dagestan and had started sharpening his weapons at the UFC PI:

"What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks! Ankalaev’s already here, he’s in Vegas, I ran into him at the UFC PI last week. He is honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (33:56):

