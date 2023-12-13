"Not hard to find" - Caleb Plant offers to settle long-running feud with Jermall Charlo

Fans seemingly might get to see Caleb Plant vs. Jermall Charlo in 2024.

'Hitman' is fresh off his return to the boxing ring just a few short weeks ago. Charlo had been inactive since a 2021 win over Juan Macias Montiel but faced Jose Benavidez Jr. last month. In his return, the former champion scored a dominant win.

One has to wonder if he was motivated to return to the ring for a potential bout with 'Sweet Hands'. During Charlo's time on the sidelines, he's been called out by Plant repeatedly. He too has shown interest in making the clash at some point in the future.

However, in July, things took a turn. Both men were backstage for the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. weigh-in and got into a physical altercation. In fact, Plant landed a massive shot in the fracas, clearly wobbling Charlo.

Now, it seems that he's ready to face him in the ring. On Instagram earlier today, Caleb Plant called to face Jermall Charlo. In the post itself, he instructed the former champion not to talk about him anymore if he won't face him in the ring.

"No sense talking about what you “plan” on doing if you don’t “plan” on fighting me. Don’t even stutter my name anymore unless you want to make it official. I’m not hard to find"

How is Caleb Plant vs. Jermall Charlo negotiations going?

While that callout from 'Sweet Hands' is interesting, it's not the first time that he's discussed the matchup. Plant and Charlo have been at odds for quite a while now and have teased a fight.

In fact, he hinted that the two might already be in contact in a recent interview. Earlier this month, the former champion spoke to Fight Hub TV about the bout. There, Caleb Plant called for his next fight to be with Jermall Charlo, despite his hiatus.

In the interview, Plant stated that he didn't even want or need a tune-up ahead of the bout. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, he revealed:

"I'm trying to get that Charlo fight, that's what I want next. I don't need a tune-up going into that fight, it doesn't matter if I've been off for a little bit. I want that fight right next. I'm not hard to make a fight with, and I'm not hard to find."

