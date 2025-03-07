"Not on his level" - Johan Ghazali says Superbon edges out Tawanchai under kickboxing rule set

ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan Ghazali is confident that ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon will be nigh unstoppable if he ever goes toe-to-toe with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai under kickboxing rules.

Ad

'Jojo' explained his reasoning in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

"Even in his first fight against Tawanchai, he was out from Muay Thai for many years, I think more than, I don't know, very long. But yeah, kickboxing is his sport, and Tawanchai is not on his level in kickboxing."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

As the Rentap Muay Thai Gym athlete pointed out, Superbon struggled to get his offense going when he challenged Tawanchai for the 145-pound Muay Thai gold in December 2023. While he was able to rally back in the later stages, the 25-year-old's strong start led to him retaining via majority decision.

They had their world title rematch this past January at ONE 170, where Tawanchai dropped the head honcho of Superbon Training Camp thrice in the second round to invoke the three-knockdown rule and retain the crown via TKO.

Ad

Superbon might have a third bout with Tawanchai on the horizon

Superbon may not be that far off from a trilogy matchup against Tawanchai, as the latter will be fighting for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Should Tawanchai defeat hometown hero Masaaki Noiri, he will have an assured opportunity to face Superbon for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship at a later date.

Ad

Superbon's stellar kickboxing resume includes the wondrous October 2021 head kick knockout of Italian legend Giorgio Petrosyan, a feat he could repeat in a potential unification bout with Tawanchai.

ONE 172 will be available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.