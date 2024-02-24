"Not losing in front of ex he cheated on" - Fans react to reports of Tracy Cortez attending UFC Mexico City event featuring Brian Ortega

A tweet suggesting Brian Ortega's former girlfriend and UFC women's flyweight contender Tracy Cortez will be in attendance at his next fight at UFC Mexico City has left fight fans speculating.

'T-City' is set to return to active competition in a rematch against Yair Rodriguez this weekend at UFC Fight Night 237 at the Mexico City Arena. Interestingly, a seemingly sarcastic post on X, playing up on rumors of Cortez attending the fight card, has riled up MMA fans.

Earlier today, X user @400aybo took to the micro-blogging platform, claiming :

"TRACY CORTEZ will be in attendance for UFC Mexico City. I just dropped $500 on Ortega ML. This man is NOT losing in front of his ex that he cheated on. As a former cheater, I know the feeling of wanting to show your ex karma is not real, and you’re still successful after cheating."

Suffice it to say the hilarious post has drawn much attention, with fight fans flooding the comments section, noting their opinion on the matter.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@n0_just1n wrote:

"Now I regret putting Yair in my parlay."

@FinesseTheBooks wrote:

"Sound reasoning."

@pizzaguactacos opined:

"She already got her lick back by winning her last fight. 'T-City' needs this."

@JimmyCmma enquired:

"His night with his family...why [is] she there again??."

@Ja5h predicted Ortega's fate at UFC Mexico City, writing:

"Lol, karma [is] definitely hitting Ortega. And that karma is Yair's foot in his a**."

@anthony_12_16 lamented:

"Who cheats on her? 😭"

In a wishful response, @Gamebred293 wrote:

"'T-City' by sub. And then 'T-City' subs Ilia [Topuria] in Madrid."

@itzChiIlPill had this to say:

"YOO THIS MAKES SENSE FR. I AGREE YUP, ORTEGA W."

@donaldracuna13 seconded the observation:

"Good look brother, never thought of that tbh. Ain’t no way he can lose."

@algonzaalfon opined:

"Bro, if I was dating Tracy, the last thing on my mind would be cheating. The f**k was Ortega thinking?"

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega: UFC Mexico City fight odds

Earlier in December, Brian Ortega had opened as a -150 betting favorite against Yair Rodriguez (+130 underdog), per a report by Fight Odds. However, with UFC Mexico City now just hours away, the money line has shifted significantly.

According to the UFC's official website, 'El Pantera' is a -142 favorite, with Ortega pushed down as a +120 underdog.

According to the current odds, a $100 wager on Rodriguez will return a payout of $170.42, while the same bet on 'T-City' will result in a more significant winning of $220 if he gets his hand raised.