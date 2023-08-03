"Not new Logan behavior" - Jake Paul discusses his brother's attempt to fight Nate Diaz

Days out from Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' has taken aim at his brother.

On Saturday, 'The Problem Child' is slated to return for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury in February. That was Paul's first loss of his boxing career, and he intended to get it back. Following the defeat, he announced plans to activate their rematch clause.

However, he instead decided to change focus. Paul later signed to fight Nate Diaz, fresh out of the UFC. Funnily enough, it appeared that the Stockton slugger would face Logan Paul instead. 'The Maverick' has been out of the ring since a no-contest exhibition outing with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

At the time, many claimed that Jake Paul stole the fight from his brother. However, in a recent face-to-face meeting with Nate Diaz, he stated that it wasn't the case. According to ''The Problem Child', it was his brother who tried to steal the massive fight from him.

Furthermore, that's not the first time that Logan has done such. In the interview, Paul stated:

"No, I think we always wanted to do this fight. Once he became a free agent those conversations started right away and my brother was the one trying to swoop in and take it from me. It was the opposite way around... It is what it is, business is business. It's not new Logan behavior."

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Press conference brawl

At the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz presser today, the two sides got into a near-brawl.

While Logan Paul also wanted to face the former UFC star, he has a history with 'The Problem Child'. Over the last few years, Diaz has been called out by the YouTuber and even showed up to his win over Anderson Silva last October.

Likely due to that nasty history, the two signed to face off this Saturday from Dallas, Texas. Today was the final press conference before the two-stars fight, and it was predictably intense. The two went back and forth, throwing many insults towards one another.

However, it was their teams that wound up brawling after the press conference. After the two faced off, the two camps began doing a lot of pushing and shoving. Luckily, they were broken up before things could get any worse.

Nonetheless, Jake Paul took to social media following the brawl, claiming that Diaz's team is claiming assault. While not yet verified, it seems like the bad blood between the two camps is well underway.

