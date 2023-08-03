WATCH: Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's team nearly brawl at chaotic press conference

Today's Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference ended in catastrophe.

'The Problem Child' and the former UFC star are set to collide on Saturday. For Paul, it'll be the first ten-round boxing match of his career and his first since his loss to Tommy Fury in February. That loss to 'TNT' was the first defeat of his career.

Nonetheless, Saturday's bout will be Diaz's first boxing match. That said, the former UFC title challenger feels confident about the fight. While he's currently a sizeable betting underdog, he's previously trained with the likes of Andre Ward and Regis Prograis.

As far as the fight itself, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz do have bad blood. The former has called his opponent a bully and intends to do that this weekend. Diaz, meanwhile, has taken aim at Paul for disrespecting MMA legends.

The press conference earlier today showed more trash talk between the two stars. However, it wasn't Paul or Diaz that led to a brawl between the camps. On stage after the presser, the two had a brief face-off.

Seemingly something was said between camps after the face-off was over. While Diaz and Paul weren't involved in the fray, the two sides did a lot of pushing and shoving. Luckily, things were broken up before they could get too out of control, but it was still quite the scene.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Former UFC star discusses future

Ahead of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, the latter plans to be around fighting for a long time.

At today's press conference and the build to the fight, 'The Problem Child' promised a knockout win. While he's currently the heavy betting favorite, Paul has also opined that he could end Diaz's career.

Nonetheless, Nate Diaz doesn't view it that way. Immediately following the wild press conference, the former UFC star discussed his boxing debut, and future, in an interview with DAZN.

There, Diaz stated that his boxing match with Jake Paul is far from a one-off and that he has no plans to retire anytime soon. Furthermore, he's not exactly stressed after the presser either, stating:

"I plan on fighting for a while, a long time. I'm going to box, I'm going to do MMA, I'm going to do all of it for a long time... [Now], I'm going to take a nap, right on."