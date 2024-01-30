“Not the time to pull this cr*p” - Shakur Stevenson’s retirement announcement falls flat with fans

Shakur Stevenson is without doubt one of the top talents in boxing right now. But the emerging pugilist recently announced his retirement from the sport after the vacant WBO lightweight title fight was announced, featuring a man he had previously called out.

Stevenson currently holds the WBC lightweight title and had called out Emanuel Navarrete to challenge him, according to talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson. The WBO title fight will feature Navarrete and Denis Berinchyk, an announcement that appeared to send 'Sugar' over the edge.

Following the WBO's announcement, Stevenson took to X to share that he would be retiring from boxing, having evidently become disillusioned with the various sanctioning bodies.

He wrote:

"I’m officially retiring from the sport of boxing I’ll be in the gym forever perfecting my craft and helping the next generation become great and chase they dreams but I ain’t fw this weak boxing game."

His post was met with much amusement from fans, with many labeling Stevenson as a "boring" fighter, given his lackluster performance against Edwin De La Santos to win the WBC title.

@CJSHOWWW reacted:

"That last fight made us not care. Not the time to pull this cr*p. You is the weak part of boxing at this moment."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan sarcastically quipped:

"How am I supposed to sleep without watching a Shakur fight???"

See the other fan reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Shakur Stevenson's retirement announcement

Oscar De La Hoya calls for Shakur Stevenson to vacate the title in wake of retirement post

Shakur Stevenson let the world know that he plans on retiring, as the politics of boxing's sanctioning bodies appears to have grown old on the 26-year-old pugilist.

'Sugar' currently holds a 21-0 record and most recently became the WBC lightweight champion. But following his retirement announcement, he has been called out by Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya to vacate the belt.

De La Hoya is the owner of Golden Boy Promotions, and with several undefeated lightweight boxers on his roster, he may be eager for one of them to become a world champion.

'The Golden Boy' took to X to share the following with 'Sugar':

"Congratulations on what you accomplished @ShakurStevenson now time to vacate the title. Really enjoyed your career."

See De La Hoya's post about Shakur Stevenson below:

Expand Tweet