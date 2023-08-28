"Not the UFC, to the PFL" - Francis Ngannou lays out MMA return timeline as he snubs reporter for asking about UFC return

With his unparalleled knockout power, Francis Ngannou has become one of the most feared fighters of this generation.

Although the knockout artist has already claimed the highest distinction in the MMA world in the form of the UFC heavyweight championship, he is no longer with the premier promotion.

'The Predator' left the company in early 2023 after his contract re-negotiations with the UFC brass broke down. The Cameroonian-born fighter has since signed with another American fight promotion in The Professional Fighter's League (PFL).

Hilariously enough, in a recent interview with Ngannou, a TMZSports reporter ignorantly asked the fighter his plans for a UFC return. The 36-year-old quickly corrected the media professional, reminding him he was with the PFL now. As for his return to the cage, he said:

"[I'm making my return ] Not the UFC, to the PFL. Remember PFL. PFL is where I am... And see you at PFL in February or March."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below (2:35):

However, the next time fans see the ex-UFC star in action, it won't be in MMA, but boxing. 'The Predator' is slated to face WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on October 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou warns Tyson Fury not to underestimate him

Most fans and pundits see the Francis Ngannou fight as being a walk in the park for reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Many prominent Sportsbooks have 'The Gypsy King' as a sizable favorite to win the boxing match.

However, 'The Predator' believes Fury will have a rude awakening if he fails to take the fight seriously. During a recent interview with TMZSports, Ngannou warned the boxing champion, saying:

"He better just get ready for October 28 because if he is not taking this serious[ly], I think he might get surprised and get some regrets for his life. I'm coming for all. This is my moment, this is my life, this is what I have been waiting [for]."

He added:

"The boxing dream that I have, I have been having since I was [a] kid. Even a long time before I discovered MMA... Fighting the boxing champion, the belt might not be on the line, but... this is the dream. So I'm coming for every thing."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below (0:07):