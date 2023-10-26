"Nothing like CTE for $50" - Power Slap gets bombarded with criticism as Sheena Bathory leaves opponent motionless  

Sheena Bathory is a Hungarian athlete who recently made waves in Power Slap, a slap-fighting promotion spearheaded by UFC CEO Dana White. Yesterday, she faced Christine Wolmarans in the first-ever women's slap-fighting match in Power Slap, emerging victorious with a second-round stoppage.

The win, which took place at Power Slap 5 in the women's featherweight division, was Bathory's first in the sport. However, her performance drew criticism, not for any rule-based infractions, but the very nature of the sport.

Slap-fighting has drawn significant controversy since Dana White made the decision to form an entire promotion around the sport. Health concerns were abundant, and were again echoed after Bathory left Wolmarans as stiff as a board after she collapsed unconscious.

This sight drew significant criticism on social media, with many expressing concern over the potential of brain-related injuries in the sport. One fan even questioned the merit of slap-fighting's legality:

"I can't believe this ish is legal."

This was echoed by another fan, who criticized Sheena Bathory's knockout:

"Only sport that tees up KOs. This will be banned one day."

In a more serious comment, a fan implored Dana White to find other means of making money:

"@danawhite Look, can you stop this nonsense and make your money some other way? I know you enjoy it, but this isn't a skill-based sport like MMA, and I think you know that too."

Criticism was also leveled at the amount that Power Slap pays its athletes:

"Yea. Nothing like CTE for 50$ bucks. Lol"

Sheena Bathory's background in martial arts

Despite her pursuit of slap-fighting, Sheena Bathory is actually a trained martial artist, with a background in grappling. She is a judoka, given her family's interest in the martial art. However, she is also a freestyle wrestler, and began competing in freestyle wrestling upon turning 20 years old.

Like many in the combat sports world, Bathory also prioritizes her fitness. She is a former bodybuilder and maintains what she has described as a healthy lifestyle devoid of recreational drug use.