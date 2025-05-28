“Nothing is over” - British legend Liam Harrison reveals September return to ONE Championship

Liam Harrison is far from done. The British legend revealed he'll return in the four-ounce gloves in ONE Championship's upcoming major event in September.

Taking to Instagram, Harrison posted that he'll officially retire when his body and mind tell him to step away from the sport he's competed in for over two decades. He wrote:

"Nothing is over, until the wheels fall off. Next fight, September, back on the ONE stage."

Check out Liam Harrison's post below:

Harrison is undoubtedly one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time and is often credited as a major figure in growing the sport in the Western Hemisphere.

Starting his professional career at the start of the millennium, Harrison racked up an impressive career of over 90 wins and multiple world titles WAKO, WMC, WBC Muay Thai, and Yokkao.

Harrison announced his retirement when he lost to fellow legend Seksan via technical knockout at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024 at Ball Arena.

That retirement, however, proved short-lived as he was back in action just six months later when he beat Isaac Araya via third-round TKO for the WBC Muay Thai Diamond belt in Manchester, England.

Harrison now looks to extend his legacy on the world stage, but ONE Championship has yet to officially announce the details about 'Hitman's' return to the Circle.

Liam Harrison says he's glad to have laid out his post-retirement ventures

Liam Harrison knows he still has a lot left in his gas tank, but he wasn't waiting for his inevitable retirement before starting his new businesses.

In an interview with the ADHD Untangled podcast, Harrison said he's proud to have fulfilled his goals of setting up his ventures that would keep him occupied once he inevitably retires from active competition.

Harrison is one of the owners of Bad Company Gym in his hometown of Leeds, England, and heads his own promotion -- Hitman Fight League.

Apart from his gym and promotion, Harrison regularly holds seminars in North America and Europe, and runs a website for his instructional videos. He said:

"I've spent a lot of my younger years putting other things in place for when I retire, just so my brain's going to be active all the time. I've got my own promotion company. I've got my website."

Liam Harrison added:

"I teach seminars worldwide, so I can still be involved in the sport, and it'll still give me stuff to aim for and be around. There's going to be a lot of fighters, though, who haven't done any of this, and they will struggle."

