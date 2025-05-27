“What a sport” - Liam Harrison says moments of adversity are why he continues to fall in love with Muay Thai

Liam Harrison has had many things to love about Muay Thai, but one of the reasons why he's fallen for the sport is its nature for adversity.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Harrison detailed that nothing gets him more pumped up than fighting from a mathematically unwinnable situation.

Harrison added that these moments make the sport such a legendary spectacle, especially when fighters wear their hearts on their proverbial sleeves. He posted:

"Monday motivation. I live for those moments in fights where your back's against the wall and you have to bite down on that gum shield and go to war. What a sport 🩵"

Liam Harrison showed that tenacity when he conjured up one of the most emotional comebacks in the sport's history.

Fighting in a closed-door match at Singapore Indoor Stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrison could've had thousands of spectators falling off their seats when he knocked Muangthai PK Saenchai out in 2022.

Harrison was knocked down twice in the first round, and Muangthai needed to drop the British legend to capture the technical knockout win.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Harrison bit down on his mouthpiece and went into a frenzy of unbelievable proportions.

Harrison waited for the perfect opportunity and cracked Muangthai with a right hook before dropping the former Lumpinee Stadium world champion with a left cross.

With the fight returning to the center of the cage, Harrison evened the knockdown score with a flurry of punches and effectively swung the momentum on his side.

Harrison then completed the improbable comeback when he pelted Muangthai with a flurry of hooks for the technical knockout win.

Liam Harrison recalls what went through his mind during his insane comeback against Muangthai

Liam Harrison's historic comeback against Muangthai took less than a minute, but the British legend felt he was fighting the Thai star for more than an hour.

In an interview with The Mulligan Brothers, Harrison revealed that his thought process was going haywire during his improbable victory. He said:

"I got up again and he ran in to finish me, I knocked him down, he got up, I knocked him down again, he got up and I knocked him down again. So we had five knockdowns in 90 seconds. And that's what I always say about that fight: don't quit. I think it's that I got hit that hard in the second round, if I had stayed down, I don't think anyone would've batted an eyelid."

