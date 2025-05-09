WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison details how to land the perfect knockout counter to body kicks in Muay Thai

Most world-class fighters tend to keep their techniques to themselves and a handful of others, but Liam Harrison is at the point in his career where it is more important to him that the next generation is ready to shine.
In an Instagram video posted by Muay Thai Kickboxing Gym, the decorated British Muay Thai legend shared ways to counter kicks to the body.
Check out the video below:
Those who have closely followed 'Hitman' throughout his unreplicable career would notice that he has recently been devoting a lot of time to helping both aspiring fighters and those who want to take 'The Art of Eight Limbs' as a healthy exercise hobby.
However, it is worth remembering that the nuggets of knowledge that he shares with his pupils have come from his own violent experiences in the circle through the years.
As a ONE athlete, the Bad Company affiliate's most memorable showing came against Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022. After getting dropped twice by the Thai star, Harrison dug deep within himself to produce a three-knockdown TKO of 'Elbow Zombie' — all of which happened in just one round.
Liam Harrison gushes about Jonathan Di Bella's style
Liam Harrison does his best to show appreciation for the current generation of athletes, which includes ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.
In an interview with combat sports journalist Nic Atkin, he stated:
"It's not easy, especially if like there are the best fighters on the planet who he's fighting with every time. It's tough, especially if you're only 56 kilos or whatever he is. It's not like he's the big 75 kilo guys who carry massive amounts of power in there. I really enjoy watching him fight, whether stopping people or not, I'm here to watch him, definitely."
Watch the entire interview below: