Liam Harrison reveals Masaaki Noiri forced him to stay away from kickboxing: “That was long time ago”

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison said ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri made him reconsider continuing to compete in kickboxing. He said the experience was so harrowing that he just focused on Muay Thai after.
'Hitman' recalled his kickboxing clash with the Japanese star over a decade ago in Japan in an interview with the South China Morning Post, sharing as well how the TKO loss (cut) he absorbed changed the direction of his career.
"The last time I fought [in kickboxing] was against Noiri, and that was long time ago. He kneed me in the eye and cut me really bad, and I got stopped with a cut and I just thought, 'I’m not doing this, I don’t like it.' So it’s not something I’m interested in."
Muay Thai remains the preferred discipline of Liam Harrison in ONE Championship, which he has been a part of since 2018. He has been one of the noted faces in the '"art of eight limbs" in the "Home of Martial Arts," something he looks to sustain even at this late stage of his illustrious career.
Liam Harrison says ONE did well in signing Masaaki Noiri
Considering what Masaaki Noiri brings to the table, Liam Harrison said ONE Championship did well in signing the Japanese star.
The Leeds, England, native shared his thoughts on it in an interview with the South China Morning Post last year after Noiri came on board the promotion.
Harrison said:
"I tell you what, he's a lovely guy, [Masaaki] Noiri. And I'd tell you what, he's one of the most dangerous fighters I've ever fought. I think he was around 18 when we fought, I was in my late 20s. Yeah, it was a good fight. He was so unorthodox, he's sharp, powerful, he's really a good fighter."
Noiri got his ONE campaign to a slow start, losing his first two matches by decision. He has since picked things up in a big way, winning back-to-back fights, both by knockout.
His latest win was over Thai superstar and featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai back in March to claim the interim featherweight kickboxing belt.