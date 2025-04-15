British striker Liam Harrison praised the skills of veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. He said the caliber of 'Killer Kid' was further highlighted with the victory of his former opponent Masaaki Noiri over Tawanchai PK Saenchai last month.

Noiri claimed the interim featherweight kickboxing world title with a TKO victory over Tawanchai at ONE 172 on March 23 in Japan. It was a huge victory for the Japanese star, who started his ONE Championship campaign in June last year with a loss to Sitthichai.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Harrison highlighted how Noiri's win over Tawanchai spoke volumes about the abilities of the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp affiliate.

He said:

"You know how easily Sitthichai beat him (Noiri) proved just how good Sitthichai is at kickboxing because that wasn’t even a close fight, really. That was a serious performance from Sitthichai."

Watch the interview below:

Sitthichai has been competing professionally for almost two decades now and has recorded 129 wins.

Sitthichai tripped in latest match at ONE Night Fight 30

Sitthichai Sitosngpeenong was recently in action and lost by knockout to Scottish fighter Nico Carrillo.

The 33-year-old Buriram, Thailand native was featured in a featherweight Muay Thai joust against 'King of the North' at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sitthichai fell to the crushing body shots of Carrillo that handed him his second straight loss.

While the outcome was not the one he was hoping for, the veteran fighter was still grateful for the opportunity to take the ring once again. He also vowed to come back better and get a victory.

Sitthichai made his ONE Championship debut in July 2020 and is one of the noted fighters in the featherweight lane both in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Among the high-profile opponents he has defeated are Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Tayfun Ozcan, Davit Kiria, and Masaaki Noiri.

Meanwhile, the full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

