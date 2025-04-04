“They still see me as worthy” - Sitthichai honored to welcome Nico Carrillo to the featherweight Muay Thai ranks

Muay Thai and kickboxing icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand says upcoming opponent 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland is a worthy addition to ONE Championship's stacked featherweight ranks.

But the 33-year-old veteran refuses to be used as a stepping stone.

There's a lot of hype surrounding Carrillo, who proved himself to be an absolute force at bantamweight. But now that the Scottish knockout artist is moving up to featherweight, Sitthichai believes he will be more than a good test for the young star.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sitthichai talked about his upcoming matchup with Carrillo and says he is excited to face off with his younger foe.

'Killer Kid' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"The matchup between me and Nico, at first, I was surprised [that it was offered]. Then, I was happy because it shows that they still see me as worthy of fighting a rising star like him."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Sitthichai welcome Nico Carrillo to the featherweight Muay Thai ranks, and they won't have to wait long.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong puts top five ranking on the line agaisnt Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand is the no.5-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender, and he will put that spot on the line against 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo in the latter's divisional debut.

The two will throw down at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 30 as it happens.

