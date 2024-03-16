"Noticing Israel controls America" - UFC veteran questions Elon Musk why Nick Fuentes remains banned and urges him to restore his account

Six years after the last fight of his MMA career, a former UFC star is still searching for as much attention as possible from fans.

Seemingly unprompted, former UFC welterweight Jake Shields tweeted at X owner Elon Musk, requesting for the highly controversial account of political streamer Nick Fuentes to be reinstated. Shields questioned why Fuentes no longer had an active account, saying his "only crime is noticing Israel controls America."

"Hey why is Nick Fuentes still banned? As far as I can tell his only crime is noticing Israel controls America several years before the rest of us We are too far along in the awakening to stop it so you might as well reinstate him now"

Fuentes, well known for his outspoken opinions on white supremacy, has twice been removed from the platform for his elitist and far-right views that have often been reported. Fuentes was initially suspended from X, then known as Twitter, in 2021 before being reinstated shortly after Musk acquired the company, though he would be removed again in less than 24 hours.

Now a resident of Las Vegas, Shields continues to train in what he refers to as 'American jiu-jitsu' while occasionally working with fighters from Xtreme Couture.

Shields has no publicly known connection to Fuentes, but the two public figures often share similar political views.

Will Elon Musk ever fight in the UFC?

As one of the strangest rumors in MMA history, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg flirted with the idea of fighting in the UFC. Somehow, the idea has generated momentum at one point, but it has since been shut down despite a valiant effort from UFC CEO Dana White.

In the most recent update of the gimmick matchup, Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience in November 2023 and claimed the fight was still possible. Musk blamed Zuckerberg for the bout failing to materialize while insisting he was interested "anytime, anyplace."

However, as many would expect, the fight did not happen and was likely never close to reality.

Even if the fight were plausible, Zuckerberg would likely not be physically ready as the Facebook inventor suffered an injury in training late in 2023.