"Now that's beautiful" - Jackie Buntan has fans mesmerized with her Matrix-like counter sequence against Daniela Lopez

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan is in the prime years of her fighting career. She flexed her flawless understanding of the science of striking in her September 2021 clash with Daniela Lopez.

Figuring in a women's strawweight Muay Thai bout, Buntan and the Argentinian engaged in a ferocious three-round battle. But despite Lopez's high-pressure offense, the Filipino-American stayed calm in the pocket.

In an Instagram video posted by ONE, Buntan parried two quick punches from Lopez before responding with a crisp right cross, left hook combination to her face.

Watch the entire video below:

Fans lauded Buntan's skills in the comments section, writing:

"That reading & response was crazy!"

"Now that's beautiful 🤯🤯"

"Match your parry + cross, and raise you a hook. 🔥🔥🔥"

"Left Hook Assassin."

"She said "nuh, uh, lemme show u how to hit ts"."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Buntan emerged victorious over Lopez via unanimous decision, which gave her a three-fight winning streak to start her ONE tenure and a chance to fight for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship in April 2022.

Though she fell to Smilla Sundell then, Buntan won her next four bouts, highlighted by a bell-to-bell thrashing of the great Anissa Meksen last November to capture the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Jackie Buntan proudly accepts added responsibilities as ONE world champ

Jackie Buntan is gladly shouldering the responsibilities that come with being a ONE world champion, which includes being a role model to the upcoming generation of female strikers in the United States.

Speaking exclusively with ONE, the Boxing Works product stated:

"The goal is to put American Muay Thai on the map. Not only the sport, but being able to do that enables you to bring more money into it. Not just with what you get paid to fight, but sponsorships, endorsements."

