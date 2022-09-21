"Now we're having fun" - Daniel Cormier makes case for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Israel Adesanya and Justin Gaethje vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Daniel Cormier recently listed his dream superfights in the UFC involving Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Volkanovski, and Justin Gaethje.

Speaking on the DC & RC Show, Cormier excitedly partook in a segment known as 'UFC Superfights' and mentioned his dream matchups from the current roster:

"When I'm talking about the fights that I wanna see, my first fight is, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Israel Adesanya. Because now, especially that we feel like Khamzat's gonna be fighting up at middleweight, with the weight issue. That's gonna be a fun fight because is this dude really real? It seems as though that's the case. The last guy that has made the impact that Khamzat has made that quick, is Israel Adesanya."

'DC' compared Khamzat Chimaev's explosive impact on the promotion to Adesanya's quick rise to the top. He then moved on to the lighter divisions where he fantasized about a meeting between Justin Gaethje and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski:

"Alexander Volkanovski wants to go up to 155 [lightweight]. He said he's gonna weigh in as an alternate just to be there [UFC 280 main event], even though he was injured, but if he needs a fight to welcome him to 155, how about stick him in there with Justin Gaethje, RC [Ryan Clark]? I mean, you put Volk in there with Justin Gaethje, now we're having fun! Now we're cooking - with fish grease."

Watch the complete DC & RC Show episode below:

Henry Cejudo warns Khamzat Chimaev about weight issues

The clamor surrounding Khamzat Chimaev and a potential move up to the middleweight division stems from his UFC 279 fiasco. Chimaev failed to make weight and was reportedly seven-and-a-half pounds heavier than the non-title welterweight limit for his main event fight.

As a result, his fight against Nate Diaz was canceled and a catchweight bout against Kevin Holland was agreed upon. Chimaev showed indifference to the missed weight cut throughout his media appearances and the octagon interview after his impressive performance against Holland.

While 'Borz' was chastized by Khabib Nurmagomedov and heavily criticized by fans, Henry Cejudo had some grim but genuine advice for him.

Cejudo spoke to Helen Yee in an interview and said:

"You won't come back, if you don't get your s*** together, you won't come back and ever make that weight again. Trust me, even if you have big balls, you won't make it because when you're off that much, just imagine him at 170."

'Triple C' then outlined multiple ways to approach a weight cut better. His foremost advice was to change up the training regimen and not burn oneself up which can lead to heavier nutritional intake.

Watch Henry Cejudo's full comments on Helen Yee Sports:

