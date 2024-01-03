“Now I have even more respect for my man” - UFC commentator Jon Anik hilariously commends Tyron Woodley amidst viral video leak controversy

Jon Anik has amusingly applauded Tyron Woodley in the midst of the recent viral video leak controversy.

'The Chosen One' began the new year making headlines as a viral sensation when a leaked video surfaced on New Year's Day 2024. The video purportedly depicted the former UFC welterweight champion engaging in an intimate act. The NSFW footage of Woodley, involved in a private encounter with an unnamed woman, garnered significant traction across social media platforms.

During a recent episode of The Anik & Florian Podcast, Anik discussed Woodley's leaked video. The 45-year-old UFC commentator amusingly recalled a past encounter with the former 170-pounder:

"We used to do the hottest male fighter of the year. And I gave that award to Tyron Woodley once, and T-Wood was in the news actually on New Year's Day. I almost pulled out my Tyron Woodley UFC welterweight champion t-shirt to wear today. All I would say, I had buckets of respect for T-Wood before, and now I have even more respect for my man."

Woodley has been absent from MMA competition since his submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in 2021. Despite not officially retiring from MMA, the 41-year-old American has remained in the public eye through forays into boxing and acting.

Following his UFC release, 'The Chosen One' secured a significant boxing match against Jake Paul in 2021. The controversial conclusion to their first bout prompted a quick rematch later in the year, which concluded with a more decisive knockout loss.

When Jon Anik revealed his thinking behind the memorable "custody battle" broadcast moment

UFC commentator Jon Anik is widely acknowledged as one of, if not the best in his field. However, even the most accomplished are susceptible to making errors.

Anik reflected on a moment in his career when he commented on Chris Gutierrez and Andre Ewell dealing with custody battles for their children during their clash at the UFC 258 prelims in 2021. The 45-year-old broadcaster's comments were subsequently deemed unpleasant by a segment within the MMA community.

During his appearance on the Food Truck Diaries w/ Brendan Schaub in January 2023, Anik disclosed that his remarks were simply meant to highlight the motivation behind both fighters:

"I'm sort off trying in the middle of a round to explain that this is why these guys fight. They are both heavy hearted right? And not a day of my life goes by where some UFC fan doesn't reach out to me on Twitter or Instagram and says something about the custody battle. My intentions were clear and they were good, the phraseology wasn't good... I felt a little bit vindicated."

