"Now I give some rounds" - Khabib Nurmagomedov confesses he has lost some rounds in training since retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he has been giving up some rounds to the younger guys in training in order to mentally motivate them.

During the UFC 260 pre-show, Khabib Nurmagomedov joined an expert panel consisting of Daniel Cormier, Aljamain Sterling, and co. The former UFC lightweight champion engaged in his usual friendly banter with DC, stating that Cormier retired a little bit differently compared to him.

Nurmagomedov added that since retirement, DC has been playing golf and eating a lot of chicken. Whereas, the former himself has been sparring two times a week. Nurmagomedov said:

"Honestly, DC you retire a little bit different. You play golf, you eat lot of chickens but in one week, I spar two times. Minimum I spar two times."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's claims led to DC asking the former if he was still winning all the rounds in training. 'The Eagle' claimed that he usually gives some rounds to his training partners, as they need mental motivation.

"Now I give some rounds because sometimes they need like mental [motivation]. Sometimes I give them [rounds], you know my game."

Throughout his professional mixed martial arts career, Khabib Nurmagomedov has never suffered a loss in the sport. The former UFC lightweight champion arrived in the promotion with an undefeated record and bowed out of the game by staying unbeaten.

With Khabib now enjoying life after retirement, he still tends to keep himself busy in training. 'The Eagle' has been helping his cousins and Islam Makhachev and has cornered a lot of his teammates as well.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA at UFC 254

Following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately announced his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts. The former UFC lightweight champion left his gloves inside the octagon to bring a close to his career with several notable wins.

Among his most popular wins, Khabib put away the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Rafael dos Anjos.