"I'm 100% sure he was carrying steroids" - Khama Worthy claims Ottman Azaitar had steroids in his infamous bag

Ottman Azaitar's former opponent Khama Worthy has accused the German fighter of using steroids. Worthy has claimed that the infamous bag Azaitar had sneaked in at the fighter's hotel in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC 257 contained steroids. Azaitar and Worthy fought each other back in September last year and it was the former who emerged victorious, courtesy of a violent knockout in the first round. While acknowledging that he lost fair and square, Worthy claimed that both Azaitar brothers, Ottman and Omar, are regular steroid users.

“He got caught for carrying potatoes. I’m 100% sure that motherf*cker was carrying steroids, I don’t give a f*ck what anyone says. The best you could do was say potatoes? He was doing something he wasn’t supposed to be doing,” Worthy said.

“His brother just got popped, he took his suspension, you and your brother are main training partners then you get caught sneaking something in? We on the ultimate Island, they gave us everything but you needed some special Moroccan Potato? It doesn’t have anything to do with me though, I just lost to him but I move the f*ck on.”

What was inside the bag that was found in Ottman Azaitar's room?

Ottman Azaitar refuses to explain ‘Fight Island’ bag incident: ‘I don’t ask what’s in your sister’s purse’ https://t.co/vkeOEthan0 — MMA mania (@mmamania) March 13, 2021

Ottman Azaitar was a hot prospect in the lightweight division when he was booked to fight Matt Frevola at UFC 257. However, the fight never took place because Azaitar was removed from the card for violating COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Explaining the reason for his removal from the card, UFC president Dana White revealed that Azaitar and his team were caught removing the wrist-bands that ensured they were in “the bubble” created for UFC fighters and staff in Abu Dhabi, and giving them to some unknown person.

According to White, the said person entered the bubble with a bag of unknown contents and dropped it off in Ottman Azaitar's room, and then left. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the German fighter's manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that there were potatoes inside the bag.

Advertisement

“Potatoes, it was potatoes in the bag," Abdelaziz said.

I feel like ottman azaitar is gonna get the belt rather easily pic.twitter.com/mGpyauBMYO — petchjordan🇸🇴 (@petchjordan3) March 13, 2021

While Ottman Azaitar was initially fired following the incident, Dana White later had a change of heart and decided to give the fighter another chance. Azaitar is undefeated in his career with a 13-0 record and has a bright future in the UFC lightweight division.