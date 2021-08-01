"Now that's passion" - Jon Jones gives his stamp of approval for 'Warrior Princess' Cheyanne Buys after spectacular win at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland

UFC veteran Jon Jones took to social media to praise Cheyanne Buys for her impressive outing at UFC Fight Night: Hall v Strickland. 'Bones' posted a tweet where he showed admiration for 'The Warrior Princess' after her spectacular first-round win against Gloria de Paula.

"Damn this warrior princess girl got some heart. She out here talking about dying. Now that’s passion," said Jon Jones in his tweet.

Damn this warrior princess girl got some heart. She out here talking about dying. Now that’s passion — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 1, 2021

Buys made her UFC debut back in March. 'The Warrior Princess' could not pull off a victory and lost the fight via unanimous decision. But the 26-year-old made an impressive comeback by finishing her opponent in just a minute.

In her post-fight interview, Buys said she was hoping to earn the 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

"50Gs woulde be great. I'm broke as hell." Cheyanne Buys said.

With the win, Buys extended her MMA record to 6-0.

Cheyanne's husband, J.P. Buys, is also an MMA fighter and competes in the UFC. 'Young Savage' made his UFC debut along with his wife in March at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland. Unfortunately, like his spouse, the 25-year-old ended up on the wrong side of the outcome, losing the fight via TKO.

Jon Jones is considered of the greatest fighters ever to grace the octagon

Many MMA fans consider Jon Jones to be one of the greatest fighters to ever compete in the UFC, and 'Bones' has the resume to prove just that. Jones showed the world he was special when he became the youngest fighter to win a UFC belt at the age of 23. 'Bones' defeated Mauricio Rua via TKO at UFC 128 to be crowned the new light heavyweight king.

The former 205-pound champion then went on an amazing winning streak that included victories over MMA legends like Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Ryan Bader, Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans, Daniel Cormier, and Chael Sonnen.

'Bones' is now considering a move to the heavyweight division. The 34-year-old has been putting out videos on Instagram showing his training and new look preparing for the 265-pound division.

