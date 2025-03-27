"Now this is how you win in life" - Fans react to adorable yet tough video of Kamaru Usman and daughter doing padwork

Kamaru Usman has not entered the octagon since UFC 294 in October 2023 when he suffered a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev after moving up a weight class and taking the bout on short notice. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has shared that he hopes to make his return soon.

As he prepares for his potential return, the former welterweight champion shared footage of himself and his daughter doing pad work at Kill Cliff FC. Usman posted the footage to Instagram, captioning it:

"You only get one chance at this, so we better make it count 🫶🏿 🥰 🤗 #misspretty #daddydaughter"

Check out Kamaru Usman's Instagram post below:

Fans shared their reaction to the clip, with @o_tony claiming that Usman is winning at life:

"Now this is how you win in life. 👏 👏"

@sethvybz noted that his kids will be raised the same way:

"This is how I’ll bring up my kids both the boys and the girls. They must all be combat skilled"

@csmith_icu_rn shared that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is a beautiful example of fatherhood:

"Beautiful example of a black father, my man, let’s go champ!!!!"

@osha_west hopes to see Usman get back in the win column:

"I love this 🔥 🔥 🔥 👏 👏 more energy uncle K. Can’t wait to see you win in that cage soon. My champ till eternity 🔥 🙌"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Kamaru Usman reveals three ideal opponents for his return

Kamaru Usman appears to be gearing up for his return to the octagon. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently revealed three opponents that he would like to face when he makes his comeback. Speaking to Henry Cejudo on their podcast, Pound 4 Pound Show, the former welterweight champion stated:

"Honestly what makes sense, if I had to pick the order, I would say [Sean] Brady, Shavkat [Rakhmonov], [Joaquin] Buckley. That's what makes sense because Brady - the winner of Brady and I, we fight for the title next. Because if you look at what Sean Brady just did, you just took out a former champion and then you fight another former champion and if you're able - which he's not going to be - but if he's able to get through me, it's hard to deny him that he shouldn't fight for the title."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments on what he wants next below:

Usman has not competed in nearly a full year and a half. Despite this, he likely remains one win away from fighting for the welterweight title. Brady recently defeated Leon Edwards to become the top-ranked contender in the division.

